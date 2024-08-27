x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024
Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024
Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures
Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Nails Health Tips
Nails Health Tips
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Kavya Thapar Bali Trip
Kavya Thapar Bali Trip
Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet
Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet
AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour
AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony
Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations
Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations
Bluepea tea Health Benefits
Bluepea tea Health Benefits
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Shocker: Mohanlal Resigns as Malayalam Movie Artist President

Published on August 27, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
All Eyes on Sukumar’s Speech
image
RGV gets a Relief from High Court
image
Pic Talk: Vedhika looks super hot in a Bikini
image
YS Sharmila calls rice smuggling a national-level scam
image
Supreme Court Slams Door on Sajjala’s Great Escape Attempt

Shocker: Mohanlal Resigns as Malayalam Movie Artist President

Top Malayalam actor Mohanlal has stepped down as the President of the Association of Malayalam Movie Actors (AMMA) following numerous sexual assault and rape allegations against some of the biggest names in the Malayalam film industry, including veteran actor Siddique and filmmaker Ranjith Balakrishnan. All members of the organization’s executive committee have also resigned and the entire committee is now dissolved. AMMA stated that the top decision-making body has taken “moral responsibility” and dissolved itself in response to the allegations made by some actors against committee members.

The Malayalam film industry has seen significant changes after the Justice K Hema Committee’s findings of harassment and abuse of women professionals, leading to the resignation of two high-profile individuals over allegations of sexual abuse. Amid growing pressure on the government to take action against alleged offenders in the industry, the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan convened a high-level meeting with senior police officials and decided to establish a seven-member special team to investigate the atrocities faced by women actors.

Next Kangana Ranaut faces Death Threats before Emergency Release Previous “Bail for Kalvakuntla Kavitha is first step towards BRS merger in BJP”
else

TRENDING

image
All Eyes on Sukumar’s Speech
image
RGV gets a Relief from High Court
image
Pic Talk: Vedhika looks super hot in a Bikini

Latest

image
All Eyes on Sukumar’s Speech
image
RGV gets a Relief from High Court
image
Pic Talk: Vedhika looks super hot in a Bikini
image
YS Sharmila calls rice smuggling a national-level scam
image
Supreme Court Slams Door on Sajjala’s Great Escape Attempt

Most Read

image
YS Sharmila calls rice smuggling a national-level scam
image
Supreme Court Slams Door on Sajjala’s Great Escape Attempt
image
Indrakeeladri Saree Scam: 33,686 Sarees Missing

Related Articles

Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024 Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip Sakshi Malik Haunting Look Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh Nails Health Tips Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations Kavya Thapar Bali Trip Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations Bluepea tea Health Benefits