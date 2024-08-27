Shocker: Mohanlal Resigns as Malayalam Movie Artist President

Top Malayalam actor Mohanlal has stepped down as the President of the Association of Malayalam Movie Actors (AMMA) following numerous sexual assault and rape allegations against some of the biggest names in the Malayalam film industry, including veteran actor Siddique and filmmaker Ranjith Balakrishnan. All members of the organization’s executive committee have also resigned and the entire committee is now dissolved. AMMA stated that the top decision-making body has taken “moral responsibility” and dissolved itself in response to the allegations made by some actors against committee members.

The Malayalam film industry has seen significant changes after the Justice K Hema Committee’s findings of harassment and abuse of women professionals, leading to the resignation of two high-profile individuals over allegations of sexual abuse. Amid growing pressure on the government to take action against alleged offenders in the industry, the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan convened a high-level meeting with senior police officials and decided to establish a seven-member special team to investigate the atrocities faced by women actors.