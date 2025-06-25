Shocker: Netflix slashes the Digital deal of Thug Life

Thug Life is one of the biggest flops of Indian cinema and the film turned out to be a huge embarassment for Kamal Haasan. The makers have recovered the complete investment through the non-theatrical deals. With legends like Kamal and Mani Ratnam on board, digital giant Netflix has acquired the digital rights of Thug Life for a whopping price of Rs 130 crores. The digital streaming date was after eight weeks from the theatrical date. With the film’s poor performance in theatres, Netflix has revised the deal completely.

Thug Life will stream on Netflix after four weeks and the price was slashed down by Rs 20 crores because of the film’s poor performance in theatres. As the conditions are revealed before, Thug Life team has to agree for the revised deal. The team lost an extra Rs 20 crores now because of the film’s bad performance. Thug Life also did not release in Karnataka because of the comments made by Kamal Haasan. Despite getting trolled and being criticized, Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam lost big money after the film’s release. The duo co-produced Thug Life.