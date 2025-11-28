Shocker: Raj Tarun’s Film on OTT in a Week

Tollywood actor Raj Tarun has been struggling for success from the past few years. He released several films in the past few months and they ended up as debacles. His recent offering Paanch Minar, a comic entertainer released last Friday and the response has been disastrous. The film opened on a poor note and struggled to survive over the weekend.

Now, here comes a shock. Paanch Minar is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime from today and it is just a week after the film’s theatrical release. Usually, the OTT platforms stream the films after four weeks of the theatrical release but Paanch Minar released in just a week. Ramesh Kadumula directed this comic entertainer and the film has Raj Tarun, Rashi Singh, Brahmaji, Ravi Varma and Ajay Ghosh in the lead roles. Madhavi and MSM Reddy are the producers.