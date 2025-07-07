x
Shocker: Sharwanand’s Three Films in Financial Mess

Published on July 7, 2025 by swathy

Shocker: Sharwanand’s Three Films in Financial Mess

Sharwanand picks up Interesting Concept

Young actor Sharwanand is quite promising when it comes to performing. But all his recent films ended up as duds. The theatrical and non-theatrical deals for his upcoming movies have seen a huge decline. The biggest complaint is that Sharwanand is still demanding double digit remuneration. He signed two new films: Ram Abbaraju’s Nari Nari Naduma Murari and #Sharwa36 directed by Abhilash Reddy. Both these films commenced shoots long ago but they are yet to get completed. Both these films are in the financial mess because of the market of Sharwanand.

The actor recently started the shoot of Bhogi, a mass entertainer directed by Sampath Nandi. The film completed two schedules and the shoot came to a halt because of the financial stress. KK Radha Mohan, the film’s producer has tasted a huge loss through Bhairavam. Sharwanand has been demanding big amount in advance to join the sets of the film. Hence the shoot of Bhogi is getting delayed since June. The actor did not turn up for the shoot as the producer failed to arrange advance for Sharwanand. All the three films of Sharwanand are in financial mess for now.

Next Last chance for PJR’s son to revive political career Previous Nagarjuna in a Remake?
