Shocker: Teja Sajja out of Jai Hanuman?

Young actor Teja Sajja has been consistent and he delivered two big blockbusters Hanuman and Mirai. Hanuman director Prasanth Varma announced a sequel for the film titled Jai Hanuman and the pre-production work of the film is happening. The film will be focused on the character of Lord Hanuman and Kannada Superstar Rishab Shetty has been finalized to play the lead role in the sequel of Hanuman. The shooting formalities will start early next year.

As per the update, Teja Sajja is not a part of Jai Hanuman. The real reasons for his exit are not known and there are a lot of stories being circulated across Tollywood circles. Instead, he is focused on the Zombie Reddy sequel and Mirai sequel. Both these projects will be produced by People Media Factory and Teja Sajja is participating in the script sessions of these films. With a limited role in Jai Hanuman, Teja Sajja may have walked out of the project. He will start Zombie Reddy 2 early next year.