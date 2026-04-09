Shocker: Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Leaked Online

The makers of Vijay’s film Jana Nayagan are struggling to clear all the hurdles and release the film. With the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections nearing in this month, the election fever has gripped the state and Jana Nayagan will release only after the elections. Some of the scenes along with a song from Jana Nayagan are leaked online. The song is being circulated across social media and the makers are left in shock. They are attempting to prevent it from spreading all over and are taking steps to block all the links.

It is quite tough to save the content for a long time after the copy is ready. The makers will soon approach the cops to investigate the matter further. The Revising Committee has cleared Jana Nayagan but the Censor Certificate is yet to be issued. H Vinoth is the director of this social drama and Vijay, Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol are the lead actors. The film is produced by KVN Productions.