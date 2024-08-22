Shocking budget for Allu Arjun’s beard in Pushpa 2: The Rule

It is known about the creative rift between Sukumar and Allu Arjun. The duo had differences about the shoot, working days and the film’s release. Bunny chopped off his beard and those clicks went viral in no time. But soon the differences were cleared and they resumed the shoot of Pushpa 2: The Rule even before the plan. But his beard turned out to be a point of discussion as Allu Arjun had a thick beard throughout the film.

The team of Pushpa 2: The Rule worked hard and met some of the makeup technicians in Mumbai. An artificial look alike beard was made and it is costing the makers Rs 40 lakhs. A top makeup artist is brought from Mumbai and he will take care of Bunny’s beard look in Pushpa 2: The Rule. The total process is costing Rs 40 lakhs for the makers. This is one more burden for the makers. The budget of Pushpa 2: The Rule reached new heights because of the number of working days and the delayed release plans.

Allu Arjun clarified that Pushpa 2: The Rule will hit the screens on December 6th as per the plan. Rashmika is the leading lady and Fahadh Faasil is the lead antagonist. Mythri Movie Makers are bankrolling this big-budget attempt and Devi Sri Prasad is scoring the music and background score for Pushpa 2: The Rule.