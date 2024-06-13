Shocking: Darshan paid Rs 15 lakhs to murder his Fan

Kannada actor Darshan who was arrested in the murder case, is suspected of asking three other men to take responsibility for the crime in exchange for cash, police said. The actor, who was arrested on Tuesday, offered the men Rs 500,000 each for their involvement in the incident. The body of 33-year-old Renuka Swamy was found in the drain of Sumanahalli Bridge in Bengaluru. A food delivery employee noticed the bite on the dog’s body and called the cops. Apparently, Renuka Swamy sent abusive messages to Darshan’s co-star and friend Pavitra Gowda. Online harassment and the use of offensive language are currently being investigated as possible triggers for this gruesome murder.

As per the reports, Darshan and Pavitra Gowda have been in a relationship for sometime. Darshan tasked Raghu alias Raghavendra, the organizer of his fan club in Chitradurga, to gather information about Renuka Swami. The victim’s wife also claimed that Raghu picked her up near her house. According to her statement to the police, before the murder, Renuka Swamy was brutally attacked in a shed, tied with ropes and severely beaten with wooden blocks. 13 people including Darshan and Pavitra Gowda were arrested.