Home > Movie News

Shocking Facts in Actress’ Gold Smuggling Case

Published on March 6, 2025 by swathy

Shocking Facts in Actress' Gold Smuggling Case
Ketika's Sizzling Show, Adhi Dha Robinhood Surprisu
Dilruba Trailer: Kiran Abbavaram Promises a Youthful Ride
Harsh Reality for Indian Dependents in America
Devullu Fame Nithya Shetty Exclusive Interview

Shocking Facts in Actress’ Gold Smuggling Case

Kannada actress Ranya Rao has been arrested recently in a gold smuggling case. Around 14 kgs of gold bars were seized from the actress after she was taken into custody. The seized gold is worth Rs 14.56 and it is one of the biggest seizures in the recent times. The actress was arrested in Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru after she was returning from Dubai. What’s so shocking is that the actress has visited Dubai 27 times in the past one year and she was spotted in the same costume when she was returning back to India. Ranya Rao was under scanner by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials from the past few weeks.

In the investigation, Ranya said that she had strapped 14 gold bars on her thighs with tape and bandages in an attempt to avoid detection by Customs officials. Ranya Rao used VIP channels to exit the Bengaluru airport on her arrival as her step father is a DGP rank police officer. The officials conducted raids in her Bengaluru residence and they have recovered gold jewellery worth Rs 2.06 crore and Rs 2.67 crore in cash. The officials are investigating if Ranya is related to any gold smuggling mafia.

Ranya’s father DGP Ramachandra Rao said that he was in shock after he heard the news. Initial investigation told that Ranya was paid Rs 1 lakh per kg to smuggle gold and bring it to India. She is said to have earned Rs 12-13 lakhs per trip. Ranya has used modified jackets and waist belts to smuggle gold. A police constable at the airport helped Ranya bypass security checks.

Shocking Facts in Actress' Gold Smuggling Case
Ketika's Sizzling Show, Adhi Dha Robinhood Surprisu
Dilruba Trailer: Kiran Abbavaram Promises a Youthful Ride

Shocking Facts in Actress' Gold Smuggling Case
Ketika's Sizzling Show, Adhi Dha Robinhood Surprisu
Dilruba Trailer: Kiran Abbavaram Promises a Youthful Ride
Harsh Reality for Indian Dependents in America
Devullu Fame Nithya Shetty Exclusive Interview

Harsh Reality for Indian Dependents in America
AP Minister Nadendla Manohar Takes a Stand Against PDS Rice Smuggling
Nara Bhuvaneswari lays foundation for NTR Trust Bhavan in Vijayawada:

