Shocking: Hrithik's Krrish 4 delayed due to Financial Hurdles

Published on February 4, 2025

Shocking: Hrithik’s Krrish 4 delayed due to Financial Hurdles

Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan opened up about the challenges of making the next film in the popular Krrish superhero franchise, Krrish 4. He revealed that budget constraints have been a major obstacle. His son Hrithik Roshan is the lead actor of the franchise and he will be seen as a superhero in the film. Roshan acknowledged that he has struggled to finalize the budget for the film due to its massive scale. He stated that if he makes the film on a smaller scale, it will appear ordinary, as today’s audience has high expectations after seeing many high-budget Hollywood superhero movies. Roshan further explained that competing with the production value of Marvel and DC films is nearly impossible for them due to financial limitations, and they need to focus more on the story rather than matching the scale of Hollywood superhero films.

Rakesh Roshan expressed concerns about low theater attendance after the pandemic. He mentioned that while Krrish 4 is planned to be the biggest in the franchise, it is difficult to take risks when audiences are still hesitant to return to cinemas. Roshan acknowledged that Hollywood superhero movies have much higher budgets of 500-600 million dollars, while their budget is only 200-300 crore, which is comparatively small. He did not outright say Krrish 4 is cancelled, but his statements suggest the project is on hold until they can figure out the financial aspects. Despite Krrish being a successful Bollywood superhero franchise, competing with the scale of Hollywood films without a massive budget appears to be a significant challenge.

Hrithik Roshan is currently shooting for War 2 and the film will release in August this year.

