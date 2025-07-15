x
Home > Movie News

Shocking: Ramayana made on a Budget of Rs 4000 Crores

Published on July 15, 2025 by swathy

Shocking: Ramayana made on a Budget of Rs 4000 Crores

The first glimpse from the mythological epic Ramayana has caught the attention of the world. The grand visuals and the detail in every frame was widely appreciated. There are a lot of speculations about the film’s budget and Ramayana is said to be the costliest film made in Indian cinema. The film’s producer Namit Malhotra has admitted that Ramayana is made on a budget of Rs 4000 crores (500 million USD). He revealed this during an interaction. The film features Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol and Amitabh Bachchan in crucial roles. Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal fame is the director of this big-budget epic.

Namit Malhotra names Ramayana as the greatest epic of all time. “I am funding the money on my own. The work on Ramayana commenced seven years ago and no Indian film comes close to the budget of Ramayana. We are making the film on 500 million USD including both the parts which is over Rs 4000 crores. Ramayana is the largest film of the country and it is cheaper than the cost of several Hollywood films” told the producer.

The first part of Ramayana will have a theatrical release during Diwali 2026 and the second part will release during Diwali 2027.

