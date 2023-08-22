Speculation has been rife about whether Akira Nandan, son of Tollywood star Pawan Kalyan, would venture into the film industry as an actor. Fans eagerly anticipated his potential debut. However, Pawan’s former wife, Renu Desai, has stunned everyone with her recent remarks. She revealed that Akira has no inclination toward becoming a hero and lacks interest in pursuing an acting career. This revelation left fans disheartened and curious about her reasons.

The anticipation around Akira’s potential film entry escalated when veteran Tollywood director K. Raghavendra Rao shared a picture of his grandson, Karthikeya, alongside Akira Nandan on social media. The post highlighted that both were enrolling in a film school in the US, leading many to assume their shared focus on acting. Particularly, Akira was believed to be preparing for a future as a hero. However, Renu Desai’s unexpected revelation contradicted these assumptions.

While Renu Desai asserts that Akira lacks the ambition to pursue an acting career, fans are holding hope for his eventual entry into the film industry. They draw parallels with Pawan Kalyan, who initially had no aspirations to become a hero. Notably, Renu Desai recently supported Pawan’s political journey, despite past differences, leading some to speculate that her son’s potential career influenced her support of Pawan.

Critics now suggest that her dismissal of Akira’s film debut rumors might be aimed at conveying her genuine intent in supporting Pawan’s political endeavors, without ulterior motives. Nevertheless, Pawan’s fans remain optimistic about Akira’s eventual debut, believing that in a couple of years, he might step into the spotlight just like his father.