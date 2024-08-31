x
Shockingly low buzz for Vijay’s GOAT

Published on August 31, 2024 by

Shockingly low buzz for Vijay’s GOAT

Tamil actor Vijay has gained a handsome theatrical market in the Telugu states and the opening numbers of all his recent films have been humongous. But his upcoming film GOAT is carrying zero buzz and the trailer received mixed response. Tollywood’s top production house Mythri Movie Makers has acquired the Telugu theatrical rights for a whopping Rs 12 crores and the film will be released through their regular distributors. Considering the low buzz, the makers will find it tough to recover the investment unless the film gets an exceptional talk.

Mythri Movie Makers are releasing the film on a distribution basis and there would be no risk. But if the film pays well, it would be a profitable one for the production house. AGS Entertainment, the producers of GOAT have inked a mutual agreement with Mythri Movie Makers. They are releasing the Tamil version of Pushpa 2: The Rule in December and Mythri is releasing GOAT in the Telugu states. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the film features Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mohan, Ajmal Ameer, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, Premgi Amaren in other important roles.

