Shooting Updates of Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is back to shooting mode and he recently completed the shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The film is announced for June 12th release across the globe. Pawan Kalyan is currently shooting for his upcoming movie OG and the shoot is progressing in Mumbai. He will complete all the pending portions very soon. Ustaad Bhagat Singh is the next film of Pawan Kalyan and the actor has allocated dates for the film. The shoot of Ustaad Bhagat Singh will resume from June 10th and the schedule is planned for a month.

Both Pawan Kalyan and Sreeleela have allocated dates for the film already. Harish Shankar is planning the schedules and his team is acquiring the dates of the actors. Ustaad Bhagat Singh is the remake of Theri and Pawan Kalyan essays the role of a cop. Devi Sri Prasad is the music composer and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. Ustaad Bhagat Singh is aimed for summer 2026 release.