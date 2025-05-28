x
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025
Aakansha Singh latest pictures
Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black
Bhagyashri Borse Beautiful In Blue
Regina Cassandra Full Bloom Look
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event
Shooting Updates of Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Published on May 28, 2025 by swathy

Shooting Updates of Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is back to shooting mode and he recently completed the shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The film is announced for June 12th release across the globe. Pawan Kalyan is currently shooting for his upcoming movie OG and the shoot is progressing in Mumbai. He will complete all the pending portions very soon. Ustaad Bhagat Singh is the next film of Pawan Kalyan and the actor has allocated dates for the film. The shoot of Ustaad Bhagat Singh will resume from June 10th and the schedule is planned for a month.

Both Pawan Kalyan and Sreeleela have allocated dates for the film already. Harish Shankar is planning the schedules and his team is acquiring the dates of the actors. Ustaad Bhagat Singh is the remake of Theri and Pawan Kalyan essays the role of a cop. Devi Sri Prasad is the music composer and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. Ustaad Bhagat Singh is aimed for summer 2026 release.

