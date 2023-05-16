Should Vijay Deverakonda return back his remuneration of Liger?

The distributors and exhibitors of Liger staged a protest after the makers failed to return back the losses. Liger was released on an advance basis and Puri Jagannadgh promised to pay back the losses. It has been close to ten months but there is no response from Puri and Charmme. There is a debate going on that Vijay Deverakonda will have to return back his remuneration of Liger.

Chiranjeevi has repaid a partial pay from Acharya and it was adjusted to the distributors. This is because he was one of the producers of Acharya. The latest debate says that Vijay Deverakonda has to repay his remuneration and he has to get inspired by Megastar. The fact is that Vijay Deverakonda has taken 25 percent of his pay as advance and he was promised to be paid after the release. Vijay Deverakonda did not get his complete pay. He even promoted the film for more than a month and he also allocated bulk dates for Liger. He even did not utter a word about his remuneration after the release and he wanted Puri to repay for the losses from his balance pay.

But the debate of Vijay Deverakonda returning back his remuneration sounds so foolish. Hope Puri and Charmme handles the issue and resolves it at the earliest.