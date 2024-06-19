Shraddha Kapoor makes her Relationship Official

Aashiqui 2 beauty Shraddha Kapoor has been in a relationship with Rahul Mody and there are a lot of ongoing speculations about the couple. Shraddha Kapoor made it official after the actress shared a selfie of the duo on her Instagram story. “Dil rakh le, neend to vaapis de de yaar” told the caption. It means ‘Keep my heart but at least let me sleep with peace’. She also added a heart and laughing emojis. Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody were spotted together several times in the public and some of the clicks from Shraddha Kapoor’s friend’s wedding went viral.

Rahul Mody worked as a writer for films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. Earlier, Shraddha was dating photographer Rohan Shrestha but they parted ways. On the workfront, Shraddha Kapoor will soon be seen in Stree 2 and the film is slated for release soon. The actress is quite selective and is not in a rush to do many projects.