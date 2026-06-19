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Home > Movie News

Shraddha Kapoor’s New Film Teaser Leak: Internet in Shock

Published on June 19, 2026 by swathy

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Shraddha Kapoor’s New Film Teaser Leak: Internet in Shock

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor’s much-awaited film Eetha has become the talk of the internet after its teaser was leaked online shortly after being screened in theatres alongside Cocktail 2. Even though the makers are yet to officially release the teaser online, the leaked footage has spread rapidly across social media, generating massive excitement among fans. The teaser introduces Shraddha in a striking new avatar as legendary Lavani and Tamasha artiste Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar. Sporting a traditional Maharashtrian look and delivering an emotionally intense performance, the actress appears almost unrecognisable.

Fans have flooded social media with praise, with many calling it Shraddha Kapoor’s career-best performance. Several users even compared her screen presence to her iconic role in Stree, while others predicted that Eetha could earn her major acting honours. Comments such as “Stree is back” and “National Award loading” quickly began trending online. Directed by Laxman Utekar, Eetha is expected to hit theatres in August 2026.

Although the teaser leak has created unexpected buzz, fans are now eagerly waiting for the makers to unveil the official version in high quality. If the teaser is anything to go by, Eetha could be one of the most anticipated Hindi releases of the year.

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