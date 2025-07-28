x
Movie News

Shruti Haasan reveals about her dream role

Published on July 28, 2025 by swathy

Shruti Haasan reveals about her dream role

After going through a lean phase for a few years due to lack of big hits and substantial roles, versatile actress Shruti Haasan made a strong comeback with big-ticket films like Veera Simha Reddy, Waltair Veerayya and Salaar: Part 1. She is back in the game for meaty offers and lined up a few marquee films in the coming days. She will be next seen in a pivotal role in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s upcoming action drama Coolie which is slated for release on August 14th.

Shruti Haasan, who is currently busy promoting the film aggressively, bills her character in this multi-starrer as one of the challenging roles she essayed so far in her career. During one of her recent interviews, the Gabbar Singh actress revealed about her dream role on the big screen. She evinced interest to portray the role of a musician in any of her films. She said that playing a composer is her long cherished dream as an actor.

Shruti Haasan is a multifaceted artist who is not just an actor but also got impeccable vocals. She won laurels as a singer for a few songs in her career so far. Also, she started her career as a musician with her father Kamal Hassan’s film Eenadu. So, it is of no surprise that she want to portray the role of her first profession on the big screen as an actress.

She is betting big on Coolie and hopes that her career would get further impetus with the strong author backed character written by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

