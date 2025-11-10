Shruti Haasan’s Vocals for GlobeTrotter

The title glimpse of SS Rajamouli – Mahesh Babu will be unveiled in a grand manner on November 15th in a grand event that will take place in Ramoji Film City. Talented actress Shruti Haasan will lend her voice for a song from the film and MM Keeravani has chosen Shruti Haasan for the song. The actress herself revealed the news after she posted a video along with Keeravani before recording the song. More details about the song are yet to be revealed.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DQ4H39fjG6D/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

“It was a pleasure to sing for MM Keeravaani sir’s musical. What a powerful track… LET IT BANG, GLOBETROTTER.I was seated quietly listening to sir on the keys .He said he usually begins his sessions with the Vigneswara mantram before anything starts, so I assumed that’s what he was starting playing. Suddenly, I realised it was appas song … !and that moment was super special. Thank you sir for your kindness and the love and warmth of the entire team that day. Can’t wait for you’ll to listen to the track” posted Shruti Haasan.