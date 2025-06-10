x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr
Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr
Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look
Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look
Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress
Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress
Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree
Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket
Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket
Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia
Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia
Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet
Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Politics

Shubhanshu Shukla, India’s Second Space Hero, Takes Flight

Published on June 10, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Last Minute Hurdles for Kubera
image
Shubhanshu Shukla, India’s Second Space Hero, Takes Flight
image
War 2 ahead of Coolie
image
SC Reopens Case Against IAS Officer Srilakshmi
image
Priorities changing for Trivikram

Shubhanshu Shukla, India’s Second Space Hero, Takes Flight

After nearly four decades, India is sending another citizen to space. Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla will join three international astronauts on the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station this Tuesday. This marks a huge moment for India’s space dreams, coming 40 years after Rakesh Sharma’s famous journey in 1984.

The Axiom-4 team includes astronauts from four different countries. Along with Shukla, American astronaut Peggy Whitson, Polish astronaut Slawosz Uznanski, and Hungarian astronaut Tibor Kapu will spend 14 days conducting over 60 experiments in space. NASA, ISRO, and Axiom Space are working together to make this mission successful.

Shukla will handle seven important experiments during his stay. These include studying how plants like fenugreek and peas grow in zero gravity. Scientists want to understand if Indian crops can survive in space conditions. This research could help future space colonies grow their food.

The team will also study tiny creatures called tardigrades, amazing animals that can survive in the harshest conditions. These water bears hold secrets about surviving radiation and extreme temperatures. By studying their DNA in space, scientists hope to develop better protection systems for astronauts.

Living in space affects the human body in strange ways. The astronauts will monitor how their blood sugar levels, eyesight, and mental health change during the mission. They’ll also check how using computer screens in space affects their vision and stress levels.

These health studies are crucial for India’s upcoming Gaganyaan mission, where Indian astronauts will travel to space in an Indian spacecraft. Understanding how space affects human health will keep future Indian space travellers safe.

The mission involves experiments from 31 different countries. Each astronaut has a special call sign – Shukla’s is “Shukh.” They’ll communicate with people on Earth, including Prime Minister Modi and students, sharing their amazing experience.

The Dragon spacecraft will dock with the space station’s Harmony port. After two weeks of hard work, they’ll return to Earth by landing in the ocean near Florida, where recovery teams will pick them up.

Next Last Minute Hurdles for Kubera Previous War 2 ahead of Coolie
else

TRENDING

image
Last Minute Hurdles for Kubera
image
War 2 ahead of Coolie
image
Priorities changing for Trivikram

Latest

image
Last Minute Hurdles for Kubera
image
Shubhanshu Shukla, India’s Second Space Hero, Takes Flight
image
War 2 ahead of Coolie
image
SC Reopens Case Against IAS Officer Srilakshmi
image
Priorities changing for Trivikram

Most Read

image
Shubhanshu Shukla, India’s Second Space Hero, Takes Flight
image
SC Reopens Case Against IAS Officer Srilakshmi
image
YS Sharmila schools Jagan couple

Related Articles

Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister Nayanthara Family Latest Images Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch