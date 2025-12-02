Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar Project Unity Again, But Is the Power Tussle Truly Over?

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar once again attempted to silence speculation about their leadership rift by appearing together for a second breakfast meeting on Tuesday. After the meeting at Shivakumar’s residence, both leaders declared that they would “run the government together,” stressing that there were no differences within the Congress.

Siddaramaiah struck a confident tone at the joint briefing. He said both leaders were united, their MLAs were united and the government would continue to function collectively. He added that the party high command would take the final call on the leadership issue and that both he and Shivakumar would abide by that decision. When asked if Shivakumar would become Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah replied, “When the High Command says.”

The Chief Minister also revealed that a meeting with senior Congress leaders was likely soon. The two leaders discussed preparations for the legislature session in Belagavi from December 8 and the strategy for engaging Karnataka MPs during the ongoing Parliament session.

Shivakumar echoed the same message, stating that the party was united and that there were no internal divisions.

While the breakfast optics display a temporary calm, the timing raises questions. With the government crossing the halfway mark and talks of a power-sharing agreement resurfacing, many wonder if this unity is genuine or simply a scripted effort to cool political temperatures ahead of the crucial Belagavi session.