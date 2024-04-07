Siddhu achieves the target he set with Tillu Square

Star Boy Siddhu Jonnalagadda has grown in stature as a writer-actor with a variety of films. He achieved a cult blockbuster with DJ Tillu and as Tillu, he became a household name. He worked hard on bringing a sequel to DJ Tillu for the past two years and finally, Tillu Square, released on 29th March, worldwide.

The movie has collected Rs.101.4 crores gross worldwide, in just 9 days of release. Upon release of DJ Tillu, back in 2022, in an interview with a famous daily newspaper, he stated that he wants to deliver a Rs. 100 crores grosser in the next three years. Now, he has achieved the goal he had set for himself. The movie has received critical and audiences acclaim and it could reach even bigger milestones at the box office.

Anupama Parameswaran has played the leading lady role and Mallik Ram has directed the film. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi has produced the movie on Sithara Entertainments