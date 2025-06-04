x
Movie News

Siddhu Jonnalagadda Appreciated for his Move

Published on June 4, 2025

Aamir Khan lines up Ten Films
New Updates on Pawan Kalyan’s OG
One Poster. Many Questions. First Look Unmasks It All on June 6th
Botsa Satyanarayana Collapses During Rally

Siddhu Jonnalagadda turned quite popular in Telugu cinema with Tillu franchise. Two films from the franchise ended up as super hits and he is in demand. He completed Jack and the film released recently. Jack ended up as a disaster and Siddhu Jonnalagadda has charged Rs 8 crores as remuneration for the film. With the producer landing in losses, Siddhu Jonnalagadda has decided to return half of his remuneration. The actor returned Rs 4 crores to the producer which will be settled to Asian Suniel who distributed the film in Nizam region.

This is a good initiative from Siddhu Jonnalagadda as he decided to return his pay to save his producer. The actor is shooting for Thelusu Kada, a romantic entertainer directed by Neeraja Kona. The film produced by People Media Factory has been slated for Diwali release in October. After this, Siddhu Jonnalagadda has two films lined up to be produced by Sithara Entertainments.

New Updates on Pawan Kalyan’s OG

One Poster. Many Questions. First Look Unmasks It All on June 6th
Botsa Satyanarayana Collapses During Rally

Botsa Satyanarayana Collapses During Rally
Andhra Pradesh to Get ₹1,130 Crore Investment
JSP Balineni Srinivasa Reddy Faces Opposition Within Party

