Siddhu Jonnalagadda plays it Safe

Siddhu Jonnalagadda turned into a star with the super success of Tillu franchise. His last film Jack was a disaster and it left the actor in shock. His upcoming movie Telusu Kada is hitting the screens this week and the actor is promoting the film. Despite controversial questions, Siddhu Jonnalagadda decided to keep it calm and he played it safe. Right from the media interactions to the interviews, Siddhu Jonnalagadda sounded very grounded and he was pretty calm.

He made it clear that he wants his content to speak and not the controversies. He also spoke about the disaster of Jack and he lauded the work of Telusu Kada director Neeraja Kona. He is working with Rashi Khanna and Srinidhi Shetty. He complemented both the beauties during the promotions. People Media Factory produced the film and it is releasing along with Mithra Mandali, K Ramp and Dude.