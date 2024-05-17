Siddhu Jonnalagadda triples his Fee

Siddhu Jonnalagadda shot fame with DJ Tillu and the film was a smashing hit. The actor has signed several projects and Tillu Square released recently and it lived up to the expectations. Siddhu Jonnalagadda was charging Rs 5 crores fee before the release of Tillu Square. After the film ended up as a blockbuster, Siddhu Jonnalagadda is demanding triple the remuneration for his new projects. Siddhu Jonnalagadda is quoting Rs 15 crores fee for all his upcoming projects including Tillu Cube. Siddhu Jonnalagadda has also been focused on the script of his films and he is taking enough care for his films.

Several top producers are in talks with Siddhu Jonnalagadda. He is shooting for Jack directed by Bommarillu Baskar. The film hits the screens very soon. Siddhu Jonnalagadda is also shooting for Neeraja Kona’s Telusu Kada, a romantic entertainer. Siddhu Jonnalagadda will kick-start the shoot of Tillu Cube next year after he is done with the above two films.