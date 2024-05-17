x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Rashmika Mandanna In Pushpa2 The Rule Kochi Event
Rashmika Mandanna In Pushpa2 The Rule Kochi Event
Shalini Pandey Pretty Look
Shalini Pandey Pretty Look
Kriti Sanon Pretty Look In Black
Kriti Sanon Pretty Look In Black
Faria Abdullah Flaunts In Orange Saree
Faria Abdullah Flaunts In Orange Saree
Aditi Rao Hydari Weds Siddharth Get Married Again
Aditi Rao Hydari Weds Siddharth Get Married Again
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In hourglass figure
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In hourglass figure
Malavika Mohanan In Vintage Outfits
Malavika Mohanan In Vintage Outfits
Samyuktha Menon At Private Event In Vijayawada
Samyuktha Menon At Private Event In Vijayawada
Sree Leela at Robinhood Teaser Launch
Sree Leela at Robinhood Teaser Launch
HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair
HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair
Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi
Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi
Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree
Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree
Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree
Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary In Uttarakhand Shooting
Meenaakshi Chaudhary In Uttarakhand Shooting
Hebah Patel Stylish Look In Black
Hebah Patel Stylish Look In Black
Raashii Khanna Poses In White Suit
Raashii Khanna Poses In White Suit
MoringaSeeds Health Benefits
MoringaSeeds Health Benefits
Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue
Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue
Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC
Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC
Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa
Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Siddhu Jonnalagadda triples his Fee

Published on May 17, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Big breaking: Ethanol factory belongs to BRS former Minister Talasani
image
A Grand Launch for Suriya’s 45th Film
image
Naveen Polishetty recreates Jathi Ratnalu Moment on Unstoppable Sets
image
Kishan Reddy schools CM Revanth
image
AR Rahman about composing music for RC16

Siddhu Jonnalagadda triples his Fee

Siddhu Jonnalagadda shot fame with DJ Tillu and the film was a smashing hit. The actor has signed several projects and Tillu Square released recently and it lived up to the expectations. Siddhu Jonnalagadda was charging Rs 5 crores fee before the release of Tillu Square. After the film ended up as a blockbuster, Siddhu Jonnalagadda is demanding triple the remuneration for his new projects. Siddhu Jonnalagadda is quoting Rs 15 crores fee for all his upcoming projects including Tillu Cube. Siddhu Jonnalagadda has also been focused on the script of his films and he is taking enough care for his films.

Several top producers are in talks with Siddhu Jonnalagadda. He is shooting for Jack directed by Bommarillu Baskar. The film hits the screens very soon. Siddhu Jonnalagadda is also shooting for Neeraja Kona’s Telusu Kada, a romantic entertainer. Siddhu Jonnalagadda will kick-start the shoot of Tillu Cube next year after he is done with the above two films.

Next Kalki 2898 AD Update Loading Previous YSR Congress would get less than 25 Assembly seats, says Raghurama
else

TRENDING

image
A Grand Launch for Suriya’s 45th Film
image
Naveen Polishetty recreates Jathi Ratnalu Moment on Unstoppable Sets
image
AR Rahman about composing music for RC16

Latest

image
Big breaking: Ethanol factory belongs to BRS former Minister Talasani
image
A Grand Launch for Suriya’s 45th Film
image
Naveen Polishetty recreates Jathi Ratnalu Moment on Unstoppable Sets
image
Kishan Reddy schools CM Revanth
image
AR Rahman about composing music for RC16

Most Read

image
Big breaking: Ethanol factory belongs to BRS former Minister Talasani
image
Kishan Reddy schools CM Revanth
image
Mega DSC Syllabus: AP Govt initiates a good practice

Related Articles

Rashmika Mandanna In Pushpa2 The Rule Kochi Event Shalini Pandey Pretty Look Kriti Sanon Pretty Look In Black Faria Abdullah Flaunts In Orange Saree Aditi Rao Hydari Weds Siddharth Get Married Again Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In hourglass figure Malavika Mohanan In Vintage Outfits Samyuktha Menon At Private Event In Vijayawada Sree Leela at Robinhood Teaser Launch HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary In Uttarakhand Shooting Hebah Patel Stylish Look In Black Raashii Khanna Poses In White Suit MoringaSeeds Health Benefits Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa