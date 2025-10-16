Siddu Jonnalagadda’s Telusu Kada USA Premieres Today

Star Boy Siddu Jonnalagadda, known for his massive fanbase and magnetic screen presence, is all set to charm once again with his upcoming musical romantic entertainer, Telusu Kada. Co-starring Srinidhi Shetty and Raashii Khanna, the film marks the directorial debut of renowned stylist Neeraja Kona and is being mounted on a grand scale by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under the prestigious People Media Factory banner that recently delivered the Pan India blockbuster Mirai.

The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release tomorrow, while premieres in the USA are set to be held today. In the overseas market, Telusu Kada is being brought to audiences by the trusted distribution house Prathyangira Cinemas, in collaboration with People Cinemas. Prathyangira has a successful track record of delivering several blockbuster hits.

The film’s music, composed by S Thaman, has already went viral across all music platforms. While the teaser hinted at a youthful and vibrant love story, the recently released trailer revealed a more intense and emotional narrative, sparking intrigue among fans.

Telusu Kada is centered around a contemporary, trending theme, and promises an engaging storyline with unexpected twists and turns. Alongside its romantic and light-hearted moments that appeal to younger audiences, the film also incorporates emotionally rich elements designed to resonate with family viewers.

With buzz reaching a fever pitch, and backed by the winning combination of Siddu Jonnalagadda’s craze, People Media Factory’s blockbuster form, and Prathyangira Cinemas’ overseas reach, Telusu Kada is set to make a strong impact overseas as well.

CLICK HERE!! for the Telusu Kada India & Overseas Schedules.

Content Produced by Indian Clicks, LLC