SIIMA Awards 2025: List of Winners

The prestigious South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) event was held in Dubai last night in a grand manner and several top celebrities of Telugu cinema were present. Icon Star Allu Arjun bagged his third SIIMA Award for his performance in Pushpa 2: The Rule and he earlier bagged SIIM Awards for his performance in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Pushpa: The Rise. Sukumar is announced as the Best Director and Rashmika Mandanna is the Best Actress for SIIMA 2025. When it comes to Critics Awards, Teja Sajja is the Best Actor, Prasanth Varma is the Best Director and Meenakshi Chaudhary is the Best Actress. Here is the list of winners at SIIMA 2025:
Best Actor: Allu Arjun
Best Actress: Rashmika Mandanna
Best Director: Sukumar
Best Film: Kalki 2898 AD
Best Villain: Kamal Haasan
Best Supporting Actor: Amitabh Bachchan
Best Supporting Actress: Anne Ben
Best Comedian: Satya
Best Cinematographer: Ratnavelu
Best Music Composer: Devi Sri Prasad
Best Lyric Writer: Ramajogaiah Sastry
Best Singer (Male): Kandukoori Shankar Babu
Best Singer (Female): Shilpa Rao
Best Actor (Critics): Teja Sajja
Best Actress (Critics): Meenakshi Chaudhary
Best Director (Critics): Prasanth Varma
Best Debut Actor: Sandeep Saroj
Best Debut Actress: Bhagyashree Borse
Best Debut Director: Nanda Kishore Yemani
Best Debut Producer: Niharika Konidela