SIIMA Awards 2025: List of Winners

The prestigious South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) event was held in Dubai last night in a grand manner and several top celebrities of Telugu cinema were present. Icon Star Allu Arjun bagged his third SIIMA Award for his performance in Pushpa 2: The Rule and he earlier bagged SIIM Awards for his performance in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Pushpa: The Rise. Sukumar is announced as the Best Director and Rashmika Mandanna is the Best Actress for SIIMA 2025. When it comes to Critics Awards, Teja Sajja is the Best Actor, Prasanth Varma is the Best Director and Meenakshi Chaudhary is the Best Actress. Here is the list of winners at SIIMA 2025:

Best Actor: Allu Arjun

Best Actress: Rashmika Mandanna

Best Director: Sukumar

Best Film: Kalki 2898 AD

Best Villain: Kamal Haasan

Best Supporting Actor: Amitabh Bachchan

Best Supporting Actress: Anne Ben

Best Comedian: Satya

Best Cinematographer: Ratnavelu

Best Music Composer: Devi Sri Prasad

Best Lyric Writer: Ramajogaiah Sastry

Best Singer (Male): Kandukoori Shankar Babu

Best Singer (Female): Shilpa Rao

Best Actor (Critics): Teja Sajja

Best Actress (Critics): Meenakshi Chaudhary

Best Director (Critics): Prasanth Varma

Best Debut Actor: Sandeep Saroj

Best Debut Actress: Bhagyashree Borse

Best Debut Director: Nanda Kishore Yemani

Best Debut Producer: Niharika Konidela