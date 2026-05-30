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Home > Movie News

Simbu coming back to Telugu Cinema

Published on May 30, 2026 by sankar

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Simbu coming back to Telugu Cinema

It has become quite common for the established Tamil actors signing films in Telugu. Suriya, Karthi, Dhanush, Vishal and others have done films in Telugu and worked with Telugu directors and producers. Simbu who once established a decent market in Telugu vanished after a series of debacles. He is now all set to work with a top Tollywood production house. Keerthiswaran made an impressive debut with Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dude and the film was produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

Keerthiswaran impressed Simbu and Mythri Movie Makers was initially on board to produce this film. As per the recent developments, S Naga Vamsi’s Sithara Entertainments are expected to bankroll Simbu’s film. Simbu also has a commitment for Mythri Movie Makers. AGS Entertainments too is keen to work with Simbu soon. For now, Simbu will work with a Telugu production house for Keerthiswaran film.

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