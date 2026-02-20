Simbu in talks for a Telugu Film?

Tamil actor Simbu once had a decent Telugu market and his films had a simultaneous Telugu release. But his market has seen a decline and the actor too is focused on Tamil films. After years, he is all set to do a bilingual. Top Telugu production house Mythri Movie Makers is in talks with Simbu for a film and it would be announced soon. Dude Director Keerthiswaran is expected to direct the film and the talks for the same are going on.

Keerthiswaran directed Dude with Pradeep Ranganathan and the film was produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The film left the producers in profits and Keerthiswaran is committed to work with the production house again. He has chosen Simbu for his next and the talks are currently on. The film is said to be a youthful entertainer like Dude and an announcement will be made at the right time.