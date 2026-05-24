Sing Geetham: Singeetham and Nag Ashwin pick young influencers

Legendary director Singeetham Srinivasa Rao’s Sing Geetham has made a great impact with its unique teaser and fantasy musical set-up. Even at this age, he is ready to push the envelope and he is a tough task master. At the Vizag event, the makers introduce us to Hero, heroine and villain the Boss Lady Renu. He trained and converted debutants Ayaan and Ahilya into Pratap and Gowri.

Interestingly, producer Nag Ashwin and Singeetham went with fresh faces and young influencers. The legend moulded them, with great patience as his characters. Ayaan leaves a good impression with his looks and the clip showcases him owning his character step-by-step.

Ahilya had problems with Telugu pronunciation and we can see Singeetham working on it without any compromise. He is ready to spend hours to get perfection. For Renu, he picked Shalini Kondepudi and rehearsed with her to get her pitch perfect.

We can see all three of them working hard with the visionary filmmaker to perfect their skills before the shoot. The rehearsals to get into the characters and their efforts under the guidance of the legend increase curiosity about the musical film, further. They have spent hours and days perfecting the pitch and Devi Sri Prasad is scoring music. Promising a new cinematic experience, Sing Geetham is releasing on 11th June.