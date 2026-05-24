x
Switch to: తెలుగు
RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event
RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Sing Geetham: Singeetham and Nag Ashwin pick young influencers

Published on May 24, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Beeda Mastan Rao Gets Key Parliamentary Role Under Raghav Chadha Committee
image
Sing Geetham: Singeetham and Nag Ashwin pick young influencers
image
Balakrishna has a Request for his Co-stars
image
Bandla Ganesh Recalls about a Shocking Incident
image
Exclusive: Prabhas Building his Dream Mansion

Sing Geetham: Singeetham and Nag Ashwin pick young influencers

Legendary director Singeetham Srinivasa Rao’s Sing Geetham has made a great impact with its unique teaser and fantasy musical set-up. Even at this age, he is ready to push the envelope and he is a tough task master. At the Vizag event, the makers introduce us to Hero, heroine and villain the Boss Lady Renu. He trained and converted debutants Ayaan and Ahilya into Pratap and Gowri.

Interestingly, producer Nag Ashwin and Singeetham went with fresh faces and young influencers. The legend moulded them, with great patience as his characters. Ayaan leaves a good impression with his looks and the clip showcases him owning his character step-by-step.

Ahilya had problems with Telugu pronunciation and we can see Singeetham working on it without any compromise. He is ready to spend hours to get perfection. For Renu, he picked Shalini Kondepudi and rehearsed with her to get her pitch perfect.

We can see all three of them working hard with the visionary filmmaker to perfect their skills before the shoot. The rehearsals to get into the characters and their efforts under the guidance of the legend increase curiosity about the musical film, further. They have spent hours and days perfecting the pitch and Devi Sri Prasad is scoring music. Promising a new cinematic experience, Sing Geetham is releasing on 11th June.

Next Beeda Mastan Rao Gets Key Parliamentary Role Under Raghav Chadha Committee Previous Balakrishna has a Request for his Co-stars
else

TRENDING

image
Sing Geetham: Singeetham and Nag Ashwin pick young influencers
image
Balakrishna has a Request for his Co-stars
image
Bandla Ganesh Recalls about a Shocking Incident

Latest

image
Beeda Mastan Rao Gets Key Parliamentary Role Under Raghav Chadha Committee
image
Sing Geetham: Singeetham and Nag Ashwin pick young influencers
image
Balakrishna has a Request for his Co-stars
image
Bandla Ganesh Recalls about a Shocking Incident
image
Exclusive: Prabhas Building his Dream Mansion

Most Read

image
Beeda Mastan Rao Gets Key Parliamentary Role Under Raghav Chadha Committee
image
Cockroach Janata Party Takes Over Social Media and Leaves Political Giants Behind
image
Why Is Vijayasai Reddy Already Worried About 2029 Elections?

Related Articles

RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week