Sing Geetham team impresses with an innovative idea!

Singeetham Srinivasa Rao’s musical fantasy, Sing Geetham, has created high anticipation with its crazy concept and different promotional campaign. Now, the makers have unveiled Emayyindi Baboi Edo Ayipoyindi song from the film and it introduces us to the musical world that legend created.

Song does a fantastic job in showcasing little nuances that went into the making of the film. We see, Singeetham working hard on sets even at his age to bring perfection. The leads Ayaan, Ahilya Bamroo, and Shalini Kondepudi are seen rehearsing every moment in sync with all the characters several times.

Also, the song is innovatively sung by 11 singers – a mix of cast members and professionals. Composer Devi Sri Prasad has written lyrics with four others. Emayyindi Baboi Edo Ayipoyindi track creates great curiosity and intrigue about the concept, execution and magical musical world of Sing Geetham. The movie is set to release on 11th June, promising a never-seen-before experience.