Singayya death : High Court adjourns Jagan’s case till Tuesday

In what could be a temporary relief to former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the High Court has directed the police not take any further action until Tuesday in connection with the controversial death of the party supporter Cheeli Singayya during last week’s trip to Palnadu. The bench was hearing the quash petition filed by YS Jagan who claimed no connection with the incident and called it was purely political vendetta by the ruling party.

After it was discovered that Singayya was run over by the same vehicle in which Jagan Mohan Reddy was travelling, Guntur police immediately registered a case of culpable homicide and named Jagan as A2 and his driver as A1. Several others who accompanied Jagan were also included in the FIR because there was no permission from the police to perform a roadshow and also not more than three vehicles were allowed. They contended that Jagan’s negligence and irresponsibility led to the death of an innocent supporter.

Fearing arrest, Jagan immediately filed a quash petition in High Court and sought its intervention for protection. Justice Lakshmana Rao bench took up the case today and adjourned it till July 2nd. The bench further ordered that no action should be taken against the accused in this case. So, Jagan will some respite until the next hearing.

Jagan in his petition cried foul by the ruling party to implicate him in the case and push him behind bars out of revenge. He pointed out that the police have initially claimed that Singayya was hit by a Tata Sumo and arrested the driver and owner of that vehicle. He requested the Court to provide him immunity as an arrest would damage his reputation and also sought to quash it because he was no way connected to the death.

With Court’s latest orders, Jagan will heave some relief until Tuesday. However, he would want the bench to quash the case with no further enquiry otherwise it might put him in a tight spot as the visuals clearly revealed that Singayya was crushed under his vehicle and the driver paid no heed to the incident.