Singer Chinmayi takes a Dig against Jani Master

Singer Chinmayi is outspoken and she is known for expressing her views through social media. Chinmayi has taken a dig against Jani Master and playback singer Karthik. Both these technicians have been facing charges of sexual assault against women. “I don’t and will never understand the repeated platforming of Jani Master or Singer Karthik. Putting power and influence AND money in the hands of men who misuse it is like saying – here is my support, go sexually assault. If there is a Karma theory at work – may it come back and bite them back” posted Chinmayi.

Chinmayi was banned by the Tamil Dubbing Artistes Association after making #MeToo allegations against veteran poet Vairamuthu. Top choreographer Jani Master has been arrested on charges of sexual harassment. He was later granted bail on October 24th. Jani Master and Karthik are yet to respond to the allegations of Chinmayi.