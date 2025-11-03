x
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran's Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor's Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Singer Chinmayi takes a Dig against Jani Master

Published on November 3, 2025 by sankar

Singer Chinmayi takes a Dig against Jani Master

Singer Chinmayi is outspoken and she is known for expressing her views through social media. Chinmayi has taken a dig against Jani Master and playback singer Karthik. Both these technicians have been facing charges of sexual assault against women. “I don’t and will never understand the repeated platforming of Jani Master or Singer Karthik. Putting power and influence AND money in the hands of men who misuse it is like saying – here is my support, go sexually assault. If there is a Karma theory at work – may it come back and bite them back” posted Chinmayi.

Chinmayi was banned by the Tamil Dubbing Artistes Association after making #MeToo allegations against veteran poet Vairamuthu. Top choreographer Jani Master has been arrested on charges of sexual harassment. He was later granted bail on October 24th. Jani Master and Karthik are yet to respond to the allegations of Chinmayi.

