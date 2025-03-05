Singer Kalpana’s Health Update

Telugu and Tamil singer Kalpana Raghavendar attempted suicide in her Hyderabad residence on March 2nd. She has consumed sleeping tablets and she was traced unconscious in her Nizampet residence in Hyderabad. The actress has been rushed to a hospital and she is kept on ventilator support. The doctors revealed this morning that the health of Kalpana Raghavendar is stable but she will be monitored on ventilator support. Kalpana Raghavendar locked her door and the cops broke open it and found her unconscious. Her husband is in Chennai and he rushed to Hyderabad after he heard the news.

The cops staged an investigation about the real reasons for her extreme move. Kalpana is the daughter of noted playback singer TS Raghavendra. She recorded over 1,500 songs in multiple languages. She played a cameo in Kamal Haasan-starrer Punnagai Mannan and Kalpana also took part in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 1, hosted by NTR. Wishing Kalpana Raghavendar a speedy recovery.