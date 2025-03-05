x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot
Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch
Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch
GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event
GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event
Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event
Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event
Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions
Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions
GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston
GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories
Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories
Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali
Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali
Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature
Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature
Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look
Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look
Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look
Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit
Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit
Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit
Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit
Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary
Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Singer Kalpana’s Health Update

Published on March 5, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
CM Chandrababu Clarifies Stance on Godavari Water Dispute
image
Singer Kalpana’s Health Update
image
Actress arrested in Smuggling Case
image
Nayanthara takes Kamal and Ajith’s Track
image
MLC polls victory celebrations: Nara Lokesh credits AP youth

Singer Kalpana’s Health Update

Telugu and Tamil singer Kalpana Raghavendar attempted suicide in her Hyderabad residence on March 2nd. She has consumed sleeping tablets and she was traced unconscious in her Nizampet residence in Hyderabad. The actress has been rushed to a hospital and she is kept on ventilator support. The doctors revealed this morning that the health of Kalpana Raghavendar is stable but she will be monitored on ventilator support. Kalpana Raghavendar locked her door and the cops broke open it and found her unconscious. Her husband is in Chennai and he rushed to Hyderabad after he heard the news.

The cops staged an investigation about the real reasons for her extreme move. Kalpana is the daughter of noted playback singer TS Raghavendra. She recorded over 1,500 songs in multiple languages. She played a cameo in Kamal Haasan-starrer Punnagai Mannan and Kalpana also took part in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 1, hosted by NTR. Wishing Kalpana Raghavendar a speedy recovery.

Next CM Chandrababu Clarifies Stance on Godavari Water Dispute Previous Actress arrested in Smuggling Case
else

TRENDING

image
Singer Kalpana’s Health Update
image
Actress arrested in Smuggling Case
image
Nayanthara takes Kamal and Ajith’s Track

Latest

image
CM Chandrababu Clarifies Stance on Godavari Water Dispute
image
Singer Kalpana’s Health Update
image
Actress arrested in Smuggling Case
image
Nayanthara takes Kamal and Ajith’s Track
image
MLC polls victory celebrations: Nara Lokesh credits AP youth

Most Read

image
CM Chandrababu Clarifies Stance on Godavari Water Dispute
image
MLC polls victory celebrations: Nara Lokesh credits AP youth
image
Political Drama Erupts Over VC Resignations

Related Articles

Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary