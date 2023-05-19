Singer, preacher, propagator of Bhagavadgita, L V Gangadhara Sastry to receive honorary doctorate

Noted singer, preacher, propagator of Bhagavadgita, LV Gangadhara Sastry is all set to received an honorary doctorate from the Madhya Pradesh-based Maharshi Panini Sanskrit Evam Vedic University.

“For his efforts to spread the glory of Indian tradition, compose 700 slokas from the Bhagavadgita in a musical form along with the Telugu translation, recording it with high-end technology and dedicating his life to spread the essence of the text, the university has decided to honour him with a doctorate,” claimed the University’s Vice Chancellor Acharya C G Vijay Kumar.

He’ll receive the doctorate at Vikram Kirti Mandir, Ujjain as part of the university’s fourth convocation ceremony. Expressing his happiness about the felicitation, the founder of the Bhagavadgita Foundation said, “I take this opportunity to thank Madhya Pradesh’s governor Mangubhai C. Patel, the University’s Vice Chancellor Vijay Kumar CG, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Education Minister Mohan Yadav.

While Gangadhara Sastry founded Bhagavadgita Foundation 17 years ago, it was BJP’s senior politician P Muralidhar Rao who noticed his stellar efforts and gave him his due with the honour. “I truly thank him for this recognition,” the former said. The singer, preacher shared it was a privilege to be receiving an honour from a university named after the sage Panini Maharshi. He dedicated the doctorate to his wife, children, gurus, patrons of the Bhagavadgita across the globe and felt he was merely being Lord Krishna’s messenger to spread the word about the text.

Bhagavadgita Foundation, a non-profit, spiritual organisation, is my attempt to bring about an ideal society and take Bhagavadgita across the world. Through this forum, I help the orphans, needy, specially abled children, take care of the welfare of cows, educate people about yoga, vedas, ayurveda, tradition and environmental conservation, Gangadhara Sastry said.

The main aim behind the foundation is to establish a first-of-its-kind Bhagavadgita University, spread knowledge about Bhagavadgita among kids from childhood, take up social service beyond barriers and ensure a better society, he added.