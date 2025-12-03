x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
View all stories
Home > Politics

SIT Adds Two More Accused in YSRCP-Era Liquor Scam, Key Mumbai Jewellers Caught in Money Routing Web

Published on December 3, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Thiru Veer, Aishwarya’s Oh..! Sukumari: Attention-Grabbing
image
SIT Adds Two More Accused in YSRCP-Era Liquor Scam, Key Mumbai Jewellers Caught in Money Routing Web
image
Scrub Typhus in Andhra Pradesh: What It Is, How to Stay Safe, and What the Government Is Doing
image
Revanth Reddy’s Remarks on Hindu Deities Trigger Political Storm, BJP and BRS Demand Apology
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Ticket to Finale Begins with Chaos, Clashes and Clever Strategy

SIT Adds Two More Accused in YSRCP-Era Liquor Scam, Key Mumbai Jewellers Caught in Money Routing Web

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the multi-thousand-crore liquor scam that took place during the YSRCP government has added two more accused to the expanding case. Mumbai-based jewellers, Chetan Kumar Palgota (A-50) and Ronak Kumar Palgota (A-51) have been named as new suspects. The SIT filed a memo to this effect in the ACB Court in Vijayawada.

Mumbai Jewellers at the Center of the Money-Routing Network

According to the investigation, Palgota brothers played a crucial role in routing the bribe money paid by distilleries to influential individuals in the previous government. Distilleries that secured large supply orders allegedly deposited bribe amounts into accounts of shell companies under the guise of payment for various goods.

These shell companies then withdrew the cash, purchased gold, and passed the proceeds to political leaders and members of the liquor syndicate. SIT officials have identified Anil Chokhra (A-49), a Mumbai resident known for his money-laundering expertise, as the key link who executed the plan with the help of Chetan and Ronak.

Ronak Arrested at Gannavaram Airport

The SIT arrested Ronak Kumar on Tuesday evening at Gannavaram Airport as he attempted to leave for Mumbai without informing investigators. Both brothers had been issued notices for questioning. Chetan claimed illness and skipped the session, sending Ronak in his place. After questioning him on Monday and issuing another notice for Wednesday, the SIT discovered Ronak’s plan to flee and intercepted him at the airport.

Chetan Kumar remains absconding, and a search is underway.

A Web of Fake Invoices and International Links

The Palgota brothers operate from Mumbai under businesses such as Chamunda Bullion, Mahalakshmi Jewellery, and Ruchita Jewellery. The SIT found that they routinely created fake invoices and bogus waybills to convert black money into white and vice versa. The duo already faces multiple cases in other states.

Investigators have also uncovered financial connections between their father, Jasraj Palgota alias Poonambhai, and several individuals in Dubai. The SIT is now trying to determine who first contacted the Palgota brothers and which additional middlemen assisted them and Anil Chokhra in the money-routing network. With new evidence emerging, the SIT is preparing for more arrests and deeper scrutiny of financial trails that link distilleries, shell firms, gold purchases, and political beneficiaries.

Next Thiru Veer, Aishwarya’s Oh..! Sukumari: Attention-Grabbing Previous Scrub Typhus in Andhra Pradesh: What It Is, How to Stay Safe, and What the Government Is Doing
else

TRENDING

image
Thiru Veer, Aishwarya’s Oh..! Sukumari: Attention-Grabbing
image
Nine out of Ten people loved our AKT – Ram
image
Akhanda 2 Locks Rs 50 Lakh Deal for 5 Premiere shows

Latest

image
Thiru Veer, Aishwarya’s Oh..! Sukumari: Attention-Grabbing
image
SIT Adds Two More Accused in YSRCP-Era Liquor Scam, Key Mumbai Jewellers Caught in Money Routing Web
image
Scrub Typhus in Andhra Pradesh: What It Is, How to Stay Safe, and What the Government Is Doing
image
Revanth Reddy’s Remarks on Hindu Deities Trigger Political Storm, BJP and BRS Demand Apology
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Ticket to Finale Begins with Chaos, Clashes and Clever Strategy

Most Read

image
SIT Adds Two More Accused in YSRCP-Era Liquor Scam, Key Mumbai Jewellers Caught in Money Routing Web
image
Scrub Typhus in Andhra Pradesh: What It Is, How to Stay Safe, and What the Government Is Doing
image
Revanth Reddy’s Remarks on Hindu Deities Trigger Political Storm, BJP and BRS Demand Apology

Related Articles

Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look