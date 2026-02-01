SIT Grills Former KCR in Phone Tapping Investigation

The phone tapping case in Telangana has entered a decisive phase with the questioning of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao by the Special Investigation Team. The inquiry took place on Sunday at his residence in Nandinagar Hyderabad and lasted for more than four hours. Officials began the examination at 3 pm after making arrangements in a designated room inside the house.

The SIT focused on key issues linked to alleged illegal surveillance during the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi government. Investigators questioned KCR on whether phone tapping was carried out under his directions and when the practice allegedly began. They also examined whether surveillance was done for security reasons or for political advantage during elections.

Another major focus was the role of former intelligence chief Prabhakar Rao. The SIT sought explanations on why his tenure was extended after completion and why he was entrusted with multiple sensitive positions. Officials reportedly probed whether these decisions had any connection with the phone tapping operation.

The inquiry also covered the alleged MLA poaching case. Investigators questioned how party leadership became aware of internal movements and whether such information came through intercepted communications. Questions were also raised on the procurement of surveillance equipment and whether party funds were used instead of government resources.

Sources say the SIT even questioned the presence of electoral bond donors in the alleged tapping list. This has added a new political dimension to the case.Citing age and security reasons Rao was examined at his residence. Senior party leaders and legal advisers were present nearby.