Home > Politics

SIT Issues Notices to Revanth Reddy’s Brother in Phone Tapping Case

Published on January 7, 2026 by swathy

SIT Issues Notices to Revanth Reddy’s Brother in Phone Tapping Case

The Special Investigation Team probing the Telangana phone tapping case has issued notices to the brother of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, marking a significant development in the high-profile investigation. The SIT, headed by senior IPS officer V. C. Sajjanar, appears to be moving steadily to uncover the alleged surveillance carried out during the previous regime.

Investigators have identified Revanth Reddy as the first victim in the phone tapping episode. According to SIT officials, the phone of his brother Kondal Reddy was allegedly tapped as part of a broader surveillance effort aimed at monitoring the chief minister and his close associates. Notices have now been issued to Kondal Reddy to record his statement and gather direct evidence related to the alleged interception.

Sources say the SIT suspects that phones of several individuals close to Revanth Reddy were tapped to track his political movements and strategies. During his tenure as a TDP MLA after the formation of Telangana, Revanth Reddy was known for his aggressive political stance. There have long been allegations that phone tapping was used as a tool to keep him under constant watch. Revanth himself has repeatedly claimed that surveillance continued even after the controversial vote-for-note episode.

The SIT has also issued notices to former BRS leaders Jaipal Yadav and Chirumarthi Lingayya. Investigators believe they were in regular contact with officials involved in the phone tapping operation and may have received sensitive information gathered through illegal surveillance.

In addition, notices were served to the father of MLC Naveen Rao and to Sandeep, the son of Kukatpally MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao. The SIT suspects that their phone numbers were also part of the tapping network.

With statements now being recorded and evidence gradually emerging, the investigation is expected to shed more light on the alleged misuse of state machinery for political surveillance.

