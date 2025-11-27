SIT Probe Gains Momentum in Phone Tapping Scandal, Key Aide of KCR Examined

After weeks of silence in phone tapping case, the Special Investigation Team revived its inquiry and questioned former Chief Minister KCR’s Officer on Special Duty, Rajasekhar Reddy. He was examined at the Jubilee Hills Police Station for nearly two hours, where investigators pressed him on several key points and formally recorded his statement.

The renewed activity began soon after Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand Sajjanar reviewed the case with senior officers. He sought details on the progress made so far, including the charge sheets filed, and issued fresh directions on how the investigation should proceed. This internal review appears to have triggered the latest round of questioning.

The SIT has already questioned multiple victims and accused individuals across several sessions. Four police officers were suspended earlier in connection with the case. A major turning point in the investigation came when accused officer Radha Kishan Rao stated in his remand report that the tapping was done under instructions from the “supreme leadership of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi.” His statement suggested that orders came from the highest political level, which appears to be the reason why investigators summoned Rajasekhar Reddy, who served as OSD to the former Chief Minister.

For months, the investigation faced criticism for slow progress. Meanwhile, the SIT continued gathering testimonies and searching for missing evidence. One of the most alarming findings involved the destruction of 43 hard disks at the SIB office the day after the Assembly election results. The disks were reportedly cut into pieces and dumped in the Musi River. Important documents were burned and electronic devices wiped clean, indicating a deliberate attempt to erase crucial data.

Despite these efforts to eliminate evidence, the SIT eventually secured major leads. Telecom service providers sent delayed letters to the SIB office containing details of phone numbers that were allegedly tapped illegally by the team led by former SIB chief Prabhakar Rao. Since the team had already vacated the office, the letters remained uncollected. Investigators believe that if these letters had reached Rao’s team earlier, they too would have been destroyed.

These letters have now become vital evidence and have helped the SIT accelerate its investigation. With the questioning of KCR’s former OSD, the probe has entered a more intensive phase. More summons and statements are likely as investigators work to trace responsibility, identify who ordered the surveillance, and uncover the full scope of the illegal phone tapping network.

The case has now become one of the most closely followed political investigations in Telangana, and the latest developments indicate that the SIT is preparing for deeper action in the coming weeks.