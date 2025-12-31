x
Home > Politics

SIT Questions Vemireddy Prashanthi in Adulterated Ghee Case

Published on December 31, 2025 by nymisha

SIT Questions Vemireddy Prashanthi in Adulterated Ghee Case

The Special Investigation Team on Tuesday questioned Vemireddy Prashanthi, a governing council member of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams and TDP MLA from Kovur in Nellore district, in connection with the adulterated ghee case linked to temple supplies.

A team of SIT officials travelled from Tirupati to Nellore and conducted a detailed inquiry at her residence. The questioning continued throughout the day. Officials focused on her role during the previous YSR Congress government, when she served for four months as a member of the TTD purchase committee.

During the inquiry, investigators sought clarity on the responsibilities of the purchase committee and its functioning at the time. They also asked whether she was aware of any instance of adulterated ghee being supplied to TTD during her tenure.

According to sources, Prashanthi stated that she was part of the committee only for a brief four-month period. She reportedly told officials that she had limited exposure to procurement decisions and was not directly involved in operational purchases. She also questioned how events from over six years ago could be clearly recalled now.

The SIT is expanding its probe as part of a broader investigation into alleged irregularities in temple supply contracts during the previous administration. Earlier, the agency questioned former TTD chairpersons Y V Subba Reddy and Bhumana Karunakar Reddy in the same case.

In a related development, the SIT also examined Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, a former Chandragiri MLA and ex officio TTD member, inside prison. He is currently in judicial custody in connection with the liquor scam case.

Officials have indicated that further questioning may continue as the probe moves forward.

Next Bhogapuram Airport Set for Historic First Flight Previous OTT Options for New Year Weekend
