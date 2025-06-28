SIT Submits Explosive Findings on Tirumala Laddu Adulteration to Supreme Court

In a major development, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Tirumala laddu adulteration case has submitted its confidential report to the Supreme Court in a sealed cover. The apex court had formed the SIT in October 2024 following serious allegations that the sacred laddus contained adulterated ghee between 2019 and 2024.

The SIT’s report details:

– Nature of Adulteration: The laddus were prepared using chemical-laced palm oil derivatives instead of pure ghee

– Arrests Made: 14 individuals, including directors and staff of Bolebaba Dairy, AR Dairy, and Vaishnavi Dairy

– TTD Connections: Appanna, personal assistant to former TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy, along with several TTD employees were questioned

– Obstruction of Justice: The SIT flagged attempts to derail the probe through witness intimidation and multiple legal petitions filed by the accused

The SIT has expressed concerns about the accused employing delay tactics, including filing numerous petitions across different courts. The Supreme Court is now expected to review the findings and decide on the next course of action in this sensitive case that strikes at the heart of Hindu religious practices.

The sealed cover report comes after 8 months of intensive investigation involving CBI, state police, and food safety officials.