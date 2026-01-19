x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Politics

SIT Summons Harish Rao in Phone Tapping Probe

Published on January 19, 2026 by Sanyogita

SIT Summons Harish Rao in Phone Tapping Probe

The phone tapping case has entered a crucial phase in Telangana politics with the Special Investigation Team issuing a notice to senior BRS leader and former minister Harish Rao. The SIT has asked him to appear for questioning at the Jubilee Hills Police Station on Tuesday morning.

The case, which has triggered political debate across the state, is now being probed at a faster pace. Earlier, SIT officials questioned former BRS MLAs Jaipal Yadav and Chirumarthi Lingayya. The decision to summon Harish Rao has now become a major talking point in Telangana politics.

The latest development comes after the Supreme Court dismissed the Telangana government’s Special Leave Petition related to the case. The state had sought permission to question Harish Rao after the Telangana High Court earlier quashed the FIR filed against him, citing lack of evidence.

The FIR was based on a complaint by real estate businessman Chakradhar Goud, who alleged that his phone was illegally tapped during Harish Rao’s tenure as minister. Harish Rao challenged the FIR in the High Court and secured relief. The Supreme Court later refused to interfere with that verdict.

Despite these legal setbacks, the SIT’s fresh notice has revived interest in the case. With Harish Rao now called for questioning, the investigation is expected to draw renewed political and legal attention in the coming days.

