Home > Politics

SIT Tightens Grip on Vijayasai Reddy in AP Liquor Scam Investigation

Published on July 11, 2025 by nymisha

SIT Tightens Grip on Vijayasai Reddy in AP Liquor Scam Investigation

The Andhra Pradesh liquor scam is escalating rapidly, with former MP V. Vijayasai Reddy once again coming under the scanner of the CID’s Special Investigation Team (SIT). The SIT has issued fresh summons, directing him to appear for questioning on Saturday, July 12. This will be his second round of interrogation, following an earlier session in April that lasted nearly three hours.

Though officially listed as Accused No. 5 in the case, Vijayasai Reddy continues to maintain that he is not a culprit but a whistleblower ready to share all the information he has. Investigators, however, remain sceptical of this claim, suggesting that his role in the alleged scam is far more substantial than he admits.

During his initial questioning, Reddy reportedly acknowledged his participation in key meetings held in Hyderabad and Vijayawada. He also provided information related to the state’s liquor policy, dealings with distilleries, and significant cash transactions. Despite his insistence that he was not involved in any financial wrongdoing, the SIT’s remand report suggests otherwise.

The scam’s alleged kingpin, Raj Kasireddy, named as Accused No. 1, is believed to have extorted ₹50 to ₹60 crore from liquor companies. A part of these funds, according to investigators, was funnelled through hawala channels and distributed among various influential figures, including Vijayasai Reddy. Yet, Reddy continues to deny any connection to these financial dealings.

Adding to the case, Reddy admitted to recommending two liquor supply firms and helping them secure a ₹100 crore loan from a pharmaceutical company. This admission has further strengthened the case against him and brought the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into the picture. The ED has launched a parallel investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), focusing particularly on the high volume of cash transactions in liquor sales from 2019 to 2024.

Investigators believe Reddy may still be withholding critical information. They warn that if he continues to deny involvement or attempts to deflect blame, he risks being arrested like several others already in custody. However, if he chooses to cooperate fully and disclose all relevant details, there is a possibility he could be granted approver status, offering him a potential legal escape route from prosecution.

With the investigation gaining momentum, all eyes are now on Vijayasai Reddy and how he chooses to respond in the days ahead.

