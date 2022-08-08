Sita Ramam first weekend All India collections – Good

Sita Ramam has a good opening weekend in India with collections increasing day by day . The film took an average opening but the trend is excellent. The collections have gone up each day and Sunday the film has recorded excellent numbers. Word of mouth is playing a very crucial role. The film has collected a distributor share of 8.10 Cr in the domestic markets. The film is an own release in most of the markets and there is a valuation of 12 Cr for the rights in the Telugu States which looks like the film might achieve this in the long run.

Areafirst weekend All India collectionsPre release Business
Nizam2.25 Cr4Cr
Ceeded0.65 Cr2Cr
Andhra2.60 Cr6Cr
AP/TS5.50 Cr
Karnataka0.65 Cr
TN0.90 Cr
Kerala0.90 Cr
North0.15 Cr
All India 8.10 Cr
ROI1Cr
OS3Cr
Worldwide 16Cr

