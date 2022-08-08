Sita Ramam first weekend All India collections – Good

Sita Ramam has a good opening weekend in India with collections increasing day by day . The film took an average opening but the trend is excellent. The collections have gone up each day and Sunday the film has recorded excellent numbers. Word of mouth is playing a very crucial role. The film has collected a distributor share of 8.10 Cr in the domestic markets. The film is an own release in most of the markets and there is a valuation of 12 Cr for the rights in the Telugu States which looks like the film might achieve this in the long run.

Area first weekend All India collections Pre release Business Nizam 2.25 Cr 4Cr Ceeded 0.65 Cr 2Cr Andhra 2.60 Cr 6Cr AP/TS 5.50 Cr Karnataka 0.65 Cr TN 0.90 Cr Kerala 0.90 Cr North 0.15 Cr All India 8.10 Cr ROI 1Cr OS 3Cr Worldwide 16Cr