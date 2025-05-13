x
Sitaare Zameen Par Trailer is a Heartwarming Tale

Published on May 13, 2025 by swathy

Sitaare Zameen Par Trailer is a Heartwarming Tale

Bollywood Mr Perfect Aamir Khan and his team worked on an interesting film Sitaare Zameen Par. The film has been in making for two years and the release was delayed and pushed. The makers have unveiled the trailer of this emotional attempt. The trailer is heartwarming and it delivers a strong message. Aamir Khan who plays the role of a coach gets into a tricky situation. He will be forced to train a gang of disabled youngsters in Basketball and the rest of Sitaare Zameen Par is all about how they end up as winners.

Sitaare Zameen Par trailer is loaded with fun, emotions and the scenes are realistic. Aamir Khan is known to be a master in carving such tales. RS Prasanna directed Sitaare Zameen Par and the film Genelia in an important role. ‘Sabka Apna Apna Normal’ is the tagline and this speaks about the film. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao bankrolled the film and Sitaare Zameen Par releases on June 20th. Rumours say that the film is the remake of Spanish film ‘Champions’. Sitaare Zameen Par trailer brings good expectations on the film.

