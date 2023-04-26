Sithara Entertainments, in association with Fortune Four Cinemas and Presented by Srikara Studios, has announced the commencement of their next Telugu film, “VS11” starring Vishwak Sen with a traditional Pooja ceremony. The movie is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya and directed by Krishna Chaitanya. The shoot of the film is set to begin in May.

Vishwak Sen is known for his incredible and versatile script selection. Being a successful writer-director himself, the young actor entertained us with variety of genres. Now, he is coming up with a different genre and script this time too. He is highly excited about the character and the story as well.

Set in the 90s around Rajamundry, “VS11” features an exceptional lineup of creative professionals from the film industry, including renowned music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja, cinematographer Anith Madhadi, art director Gandhi Nadikudikar, and National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli. Co Produced by Venkat Uppuluri & Gopichand Innamuri.

The official start of the film’s shoot was marked by Sudhakar Cherukuri switching on the camera, and Dil Raju giving the first clap. With such a talented and accomplished team leading the production, and Sithara Entertainments known for their compelling selection of scripts, “VS11” promises to be an interesting project.

Although the cast is yet to be announced, the production team promises to keep the audience updated on