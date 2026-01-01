Sithara Entertainments has the Biggest Lineup in Telugu Cinema

Sithara Entertainments emerged as one of the top production house in Telugu cinema and young producer S Naga Vamsi is lining up several projects. He is on the top of the game with 16 films that are being made and ready for shoot. He is working on 16 films in Telugu cinema including a film with NTR. He is also producing films with young actors like Naveen Polishetty, Vishwak Sen, Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Akhil Akkineni and others. Here is the list of films of Sithara Entertainments:

Naveen Polishetty’s Anaganaga Oka Raju (Sankranthi Release)

Vishwak Sen’s Funky (February Release)

Akhil Akkineni’s Lenin (March Release)

Allari Naresh’s Alcohol (Summer Release)

Anand Deverakonda’s Epic (Summer Release)

MAD Juniors (2026 Release)

Ashok Galla’s VISA (2026 Release)

Magic by Gowtam Tinnanuri (2026 Release)

NTR and Nelson Film (Discussion Stages)

Chandoo Mondeti’s Vayuputra (A Mythological Film)

Karthi and Kalyan Shankar Film (Finalized)

Nani and Venky Atluri Film (Final Discussions)

Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Swaroop RSJ Film

Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s Badass

Roshan Meka and Sailesh Kolanu

Sree Vishnu and Anaganaga fame Sunny Sanjay