Sivakarthikeyan’s Madharaasi Movie Review

Madharaasi telugu movie review

AR Murugadoss has directed some of the best films in Tamil cinema like Ghajini, Thuppaki, Kathi and others. He has been struggling to deliver decent films. His last film Salman Khan’s Sikandar is a huge misfire. At this time, young Superstar Sivakarthikeyan teamed up with AR Murugadoss in Madharaasi. The film released today and here is the review of Madharaasi:

Story:

Six containers packed with guns reach Tamil Nadu from North India. If these guns are distributed, the state would be a major hub for gun culture. A team of NIA Officials led by Prem (Biju Menon) steps in to investigate the matter and trace the containers. Then comes a surprise in the form of Raghu (Sivakarthikeyan). The rest of Madharaasi is all about Raghu, his love story with Malathi (Rukmini Vasanth) and his role in the crucial operation. All these are narrated in Madharaasi.

Analysis:

AR Murugadoss is one director who blends a social message through his films. Madharaasi is also a similar film. Madharaasi is a mixed bag as it has high moments and also some of the worst episodes. The lead actor’s characterization is the major USP of the film. Raghu suffers from a psychological disorder and he always steps ahead to help anyone who is in trouble. The flashback episodes define the character of Raghu in Madharaasi. But the love story doesn’t connect to the audience.

Raghu’s character doesn’t sync with the gun culture and the happening NIA operation because of which the action episodes look pale and artificial. The emotion doesn’t appeal to the audience because of this reason. Some of the episodes are forceful and they are not organic. The interval episode is decent and it keeps the audience curious about the love story of Raghu.

The second half starts with the troubles of Raghu. The film turns clueless after the attack on the NIA office. Most of the scenes are dragged and the film misses the track. The climax reminds about the convenient writing of the director. The lead antagonist who is in Coma steps out like a Commando and the lead actor walks comfortably when a lot of gun bullets are shot at him. Madharaasi’s second half is logicless and it is completely disappointing. Madharaasi will impress those who love heavy action genre films.

Performances:

Sivakarthikeyan shines in the role of Raghu and delivers one more impressive performance throughout. Rukmini Vasanth looks beautiful and her presence brings freshness to the love story in Madharaasi. Biju Menon was not completely utilized. Vidyut Jamwal has done justice for his role and his role was restricted to hospital bed for most of the time. All the other actors are decent.

Sivakarthikeyan shines with his dance moves in the song ‘Selavika’. Anirudh’s background score is not upto the mark. Anirudh has used scores from his previous films during the climax portions of Madharaasi. The editing work is not impressive. Madharaasi’s emotional content will not connect to the audience and the action sounds overdosed. The production values are decent. AR Murugadoss has been successful in penning a strong characterisation in the film but his narration flops. Madharaasi is a better film when compared to the recent disasters of Murugadoss but it doesn’t live up to the expectations completely.

