Sivakarthikeyan’s Telugu film Launched

Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan is riding high with the super success of Doctor. The actor signed a straight Telugu film which will be directed by Jathi Ratnalu fame Anudeep KV. The film got its official launch today in Karaikudi with a pooja ceremony and the major team attended the event. The regular shoot kickstarted today in Karaikudi. Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, Suresh Productions and Shanthi Talkies are the producers. Rashmika Mandanna and Ritu Varma are rumored to play the female leads. Satyaraj is roped in for a crucial role.

Thaman is the music director and the bilingual will head for a theatrical release this year. Sivakarthikeyan plays a tourist guide and the film is set in Pondicherry. The film is said to be a romantic entertainer with enough twists. Sivakarthikeyan is all excited about his debut in Telugu. His last film Doctor made decent business in Telugu too.