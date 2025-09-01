x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Sivakarthikeyan’s Telugu Fluency is a Surprise

Published on September 1, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Krish refuses to talk about ‘Aditya 369’ sequel
image
Sivakarthikeyan’s Telugu Fluency is a Surprise
image
Weekend Box-office: Lokah Chapter One Impresses
image
Kaleshwaram Project Debate: CBI Probe at the Core of Telangana Politics
image
Karnataka CM felicitates Ram Charan

Sivakarthikeyan’s Telugu Fluency is a Surprise

Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan is one of the most successful young actors and he has delivered a series of super hits in the recent times. His last film Amaran was a smashing hit in Telugu and the film collected big money. The actor’s next film Madharaasi is releasing this Friday and a grand pre-release event of the film took place last night. Sivakarthikeyan surprised everyone with his Telugu fluency and he delivered his speech mostly in Telugu.

Several actors like Suriya, Ajith, Vijay and others are struggling to deliver a sentence in Telugu despite having a strong market in Telugu states. They made no efforts to speak the language but Sivakarthikeyan seems to have practised his lines and learned the language for the Telugu audience. “I came here for Madharaasi event. I am working with a director who directed Megastar and Mahesh Babu in the past. I am happy to be working with Murugadoss sir. Anirudh is my best friend and he is a hit machine” told Sivakarthikeyan.

“The film’s producer NV Prasad garu is a simple person but he has a lot of money. He spends a lot of money when the film has content. That is the reason Telugu films frequently make Rs 1000 crore club films. Madharaasi has an action and love story and they are the pillars of the film” told Sivakarthikeyan.

Madharaasi is releasing on September 5th on a grand note in Tamil and Telugu languages.

Next Krish refuses to talk about ‘Aditya 369’ sequel Previous Weekend Box-office: Lokah Chapter One Impresses
else

TRENDING

image
Krish refuses to talk about ‘Aditya 369’ sequel
image
Sivakarthikeyan’s Telugu Fluency is a Surprise
image
Weekend Box-office: Lokah Chapter One Impresses

Latest

image
Krish refuses to talk about ‘Aditya 369’ sequel
image
Sivakarthikeyan’s Telugu Fluency is a Surprise
image
Weekend Box-office: Lokah Chapter One Impresses
image
Kaleshwaram Project Debate: CBI Probe at the Core of Telangana Politics
image
Karnataka CM felicitates Ram Charan

Most Read

image
Kaleshwaram Project Debate: CBI Probe at the Core of Telangana Politics
image
Kaleshwaram Report To Spark Storm in Telangana Assembly
image
Congress finalizes Naveen Yadav for Jubilee Hills bypoll ?

Related Articles

Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025 Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025 Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025