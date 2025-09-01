Sivakarthikeyan’s Telugu Fluency is a Surprise

Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan is one of the most successful young actors and he has delivered a series of super hits in the recent times. His last film Amaran was a smashing hit in Telugu and the film collected big money. The actor’s next film Madharaasi is releasing this Friday and a grand pre-release event of the film took place last night. Sivakarthikeyan surprised everyone with his Telugu fluency and he delivered his speech mostly in Telugu.

Several actors like Suriya, Ajith, Vijay and others are struggling to deliver a sentence in Telugu despite having a strong market in Telugu states. They made no efforts to speak the language but Sivakarthikeyan seems to have practised his lines and learned the language for the Telugu audience. “I came here for Madharaasi event. I am working with a director who directed Megastar and Mahesh Babu in the past. I am happy to be working with Murugadoss sir. Anirudh is my best friend and he is a hit machine” told Sivakarthikeyan.

“The film’s producer NV Prasad garu is a simple person but he has a lot of money. He spends a lot of money when the film has content. That is the reason Telugu films frequently make Rs 1000 crore club films. Madharaasi has an action and love story and they are the pillars of the film” told Sivakarthikeyan.

Madharaasi is releasing on September 5th on a grand note in Tamil and Telugu languages.